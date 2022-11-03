New hydrogen tanker retrofit project to get financial boost from EU

November 3, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Norway’s cleantech company TECO 2030, together with other partners, has received an invitation for HORIZON EUROPE funding of €5 million ($4.8 million) to realize the hydrogen-powered tanker concept HyEkoTank.

Photo: TECO 2030

The partners involved in the project are Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell International Exploration and Production BV, Ektank AB, Blom Maritime AS, TECO Solutions AS, Umoe Advanced Composites AS (UAC), FKAB Marine Design, Neste Oyj, and UiT – The Arctic University of Norway.

Under the project, the companies plan to retrofit an 18.600 DWT product tanker with a 2.4 MW fuel cell system by TECO 2030 and 4000 kg compressed hydrogen storage for demonstration in 2024.

This pioneering project could become a first mover in this maritime shipping segment and contribute to achieving the ambitious climate targets set by the European Union, according to the companies.

It is expected that the retrofit tanker concept will demonstrate zero emission at berth and 60% reduction of GHG emissions during the voyage.

“The hydrogen tanker concept will be a … vessel retrofitted to reduce up to 100% of GHG emissions during voyage and at berth,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.

“There is no doubt that zero emission is the way forward if we have any ambition to reach the targets in the Paris Agreement.”

“Shell is proud to be a part of this fuel cell project, which aims to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for the maritime sector. Our target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 and to accelerate this transition…,” stated Carl Henrickson, General Manager Technology, Innovation & Digitalisation, Shell Shipping and Maritime.

“Shell will purchase the fuel cell system and provide the renewable hydrogen to power this pioneering project as we continue to drive innovation to deliver the cleaner energy solutions…”

Horizon Europe is the European Union’s flagship Research and Innovation program, part of the EU-long-term Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) with a budget of €95,5 billion.

As part of the European Green Deal, the EU has committed to reducing GHG emissions by 55% by 2030, and a binding target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Under the ‘Fit for 55 package’ the EU is currently developing its climate, energy and transport-related legislation to align current laws with the 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

“Supporting the shipping industry towards carbon neutrality requires partnerships, new innovations and utilizing all available solutions. As maritime is one of the largest sources of transport emissions, there is an urgent need for lower-emission solutions that are available already today. Neste is excited to be part of this project which enables significant reduction in GHG emissions,” noted Lauri Helin, Vice President, Logistics & Operations Oil Products, Neste.

“This is again another step towards decarbonizing the industry and well aligned with our sustainability targets to enable low carbon shipping of renewable fuels,” Helin concluded.