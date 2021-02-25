New MD for Rovco as Allen takes lead at tech start-up Vaarst

February 25, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea technology company Rovco has appointed Simon Miller to take over as new managing director.

Newly-appointed chief financial officer and director Nick Boorman will lead the group alongside CEO and founder Brian Allen.

Miller previously spent 12 months as general manager at Rovco’s operational base in Edinburgh.

“The passion and dedication that Rovco brings to the Offshore Industry is inspiring,” said Miller.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to continue working with such an immense talent pool, helping shape the future of Rovco.”

Rovco said that Allen is now turning his attention to the development of a new start-up technology company, Vaarst.

Therefore, Miller will be taking over the offshore projects business and continue to provide Rovco’s portfolio powered by Vaarst technology.

“This has been in the making for a while,” says Brian Allen, and explains further:

“The time has come for someone else to lead Rovco forward on its journey and handing over the reins to Simon was an easy decision to make.

“Vaarst has so much potential and will now also be targeting new markets in the industrial robotics sectors with tech that was born from the offshore world.”

Founded in 2015, has invested heavily in the development of real-time artificial intelligence and 3D vision systems for marine robotics. The goal now is to expand this technology offering across multiple industries within Vaarst.

Record year

Rovco had a record 2020; delivering $10.3 million in revenues – mostly from offshore wind and also a 286 per cent overall increase on 2019.

2020 saw backlog standing over $22 million reflected in future revenues.

As a result, the company saw dramatic growth in employees, rising from two in 2016 to 53 at the beginning of 2021.