New milestone sets TECO 2030 on track to deploy hydrogen fuel cells in first half of 2024

November 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has injected its 400 kW fuel cell system with hydrogen, aiming to deploy the first system for marine vessels and other heavy-duty equipment during the first half of 2024.

Courtesy of TECO 2030

Over the past few months, the company has built and installed the FCM400 into the test bench in Graz, where the goal has been to utilize the FCM400 to produce electricity from hydrogen. The first hydrogen has now been injected into the fuel cell module, validating the technology performance, TECO said in a statement on November 24.

As the next step, the will undergo further testing, with the intention to be deployed during the first half of 2024.

The company added that the manual production of FCM400 systems will continue at the technology development partner AVL in Graz, Austria for the next few units before moving the production to Narvik, Norway during the first half of 2024. The Narvik site is already well underway with manual production of fuel cell stacks.

TECO’s target is to produce a capacity of 4.000 units per year at its giga factory in Narvik by 2030.

“A fuel cell is the next generation of engines and power generators, where hydrogen is the fuel. Operating one FCM400 unit instead of a diesel generator, saves our planet from over 9000 tons of CO2 emissions – or consuming over 3.5 million liters of diesel – during 35,000 hours of operations,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

“A remarkable accomplishment, our FCM400 system has officially been tested with hydrogen and produced electricity as expected and the performance data collected proves our expectation of how we have met or outperformed our own expectations. The road to a better and more sustainable future is becoming clearer and clearer to us as we reached this enormous milestone in our company’s history.”