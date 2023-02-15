New owner takes delivery of Solstad CSV

February 15, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Normand Ships, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore, has delivered the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Jarl to an undisclosed new owner.

Solstad Offshore informed that it will recognize a gain on the sale of approximately NOK 420 million (around $40 million) to be reflected in the first quarter of 2023 accounts.

The company did not reveal any other information about the buyer, nor about the sale and what industry the vessel will be serving.

Normand Jarl, of MT 6022 design, was built in 2013 and can accommodate 116 persons.

The 108-meter-long vessel features DP2 from Kongsberg, a helideck, and an SWL [email protected] 12m – Single fall – AHC crane.

In December 2022, Normand Ships announced the sale of Normand Jarl to a buyer outside of the offshore industry.