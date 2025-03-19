Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea7 and Solstad vessel to reach 20 years of collaboration as new contract comes in

Vessels
March 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A subsea vessel owned by Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore has secured another contract with Subsea7, extending its work for the company for another two years, potentially longer.

Source: Solstad Offshore

Normand Subsea, a versatile inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) vessel, has been on contract with Subsea7 since 2009.

Subsea7 in July 2024 exercised the 2025 optional charter period for the vessel, with the contract being firm until December 31, 2025, and no further options thereafter.

With a new contract now in place, set to commence on January 1, 2026, the vessel will stay with Subsea7 for another two years firm, including three yearly options.

The 2009-built Normand Subsea is 113 meters long and is of VS 4710 design and can accommodate 90 people. It is owned by Solstad Maritime Holding, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27.3%.

Solstad recently secured contracts for two of its construction support vessels (CSVs) and one anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, all with undisclosed clients. All three are owned by Solstad Maritime.

