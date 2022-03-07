New Zealand’s 1st fully electric ferry wraps up inaugural round trip

March 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The southern hemisphere’s first fully electric, carbon fibre commuter ferry has successfully completed its inaugural round trip with a Thordon seawater lubricated propeller shaft arrangement supplied by New Zealand’s Henley Engineering.

Ika Rere joined the East by West fleet in December operating the company’s Wellington to Eastbourne route.

Auckland based Henley Group – Thordon’s authorized distributor for New Zealand – designed and supplied the vessel’s driveshafts aft of twin 325kW battery-powered electric motors. The scope of supply included a pair of Thordon SXL seawater lubricated propeller shaft bearings installed in Easiflow GRP sterntubes; shaft seals with Thordon XL oil/grease-free guide bushes; shaft lines and propeller; couplings, mounts, thrust bearings and brakes.

“While the quiet hum of an electric boat is a much more pleasurable experience for passengers, this project was driven by our desire to take climate action. A Thordon Bearings’ zero pollution package was the perfect fit for this eco vessel. A smooth, quiet and water lubricated driveline was an essential environmental requirement,” East by West Managing Director Jeremy Ward said.

The 19m (62ft) long, 135 passenger-carrying fast cat is also the first vessel delivered by the Wellington Electric Boat Building Company (WEBBCo), a joint venture between the ferry operator and established boatbuilder Fraser Foote.

“The ferry is very quiet at 19 knots and silent at 10 knots. It is faster and uses less energy than we anticipated. Ika Rere is a hugely successful project for us. We are the first in the southern hemisphere to have taken a vessel of this kind off the drawing board and onto the water,” WEBBCo managing director Fraser Foote commented.

Thordon Bearings’ Technical Director, Tony Hamilton, explained that the seal and bearing specialist is well placed to support shipping’s transition to a sustainable future and eliminate oil pollution below the waterline.

The company supports the International Maritime Organizations’ World Maritime theme for 2022: New Technologies for Greener Shipping.

The theme is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 13 and 14 on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources; SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 17, which highlights the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals.