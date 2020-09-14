Nexans Aurora CLV coming together

September 14, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The construction of the next-generation cable laying vessel, the Nexans Aurora, is well underway at Ulstein Verft.

The Norwegian shipyard is carrying out several tasks at the same time.

On 10 September 2020, Ulstein installed the cable capstan during a short break in the ongoing paint process.

During a time span of a few days in September 2020, the cable capstan installation took place, the paint process is ongoing and the thrusters are now ready for setup.

The hull of the vessel arrived at Ulstein Verft on 15 June 2020 for the final outfitting, following its construction at CRIST, Poland.

Ulstein also recently set up six generators from Rolls-Royce and ABB into the vessel according to schedule.

With a length of 150 metres, a beam of 31 metres, the Nexans Aurora is one of the largest vessel projects in Ulstein Verft’s history.

Designed by Skipsteknisk, the ST-297 CLV can accommodate up to 90 persons. It also has a 10,000t capacity split turntable and a deadweight of 17,000t.

With this capacity, the vessel will be able to deliver complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions.

The vessels’ first assignment will be to install the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project.

The construction on the 1,075 megawatt (MW) project will start in 2021. When completed, the Seagreen 1 will be Scotland’s largest wind farm.