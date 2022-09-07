Nexans completes Seagreen export cable works

September 7, 2022, by Adnan Memija

France-headquartered Nexans has completed the installation of all the subsea cables and onshore cables on the 1,075 MW Seagreen wind farm offshore Scotland.

Nexans has supplied and installed three 65-kilometre offshore export cables and three 20-kilometre onshore export cables for which the company was awarded a contract in 2020.

Onshore cable work finished in June while the installation of the offshore export cables commenced at the beginning of this year.

The GBP 3 billion (approx. EUR 3.6 billion) project, located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus in Scotland, will comprise 114 Vestas 10 MW turbines, all of which are expected to be operational in the first half of 2023.

A few weeks ago, the offshore wind farm reached a significant milestone when the first turbine was commissioned and connected to the grid.

SSE Renewables (49 per cent) is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project on behalf of the partnership with TotalEnergies (51 per cent) and will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

Once operational next year, the 1.1 GW wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually which is enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

