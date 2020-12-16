Nexans joins Climate Group’s RE100 initiative

December 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Cabling specialist Nexans has joined the Climate Group’s RE100 initiative.

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the companies leading the transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

In line with the Paris agreements, Nexans recently unveiled its roadmap towards carbon neutrality.

As part of this plan, the Nexans specifically aims for an average annual reduction of 4.2 per cent in its greenhouse gas emissions and plans, among other things, to use renewable energy through local production or the purchase of decarbonated energy for all sites, and that 100 per cent of R&D projects will dedicate to energy transition and energy efficiency.

“Our ambition is to contribute to the energy transition by being a player in the sustainable electrification of the world. More than a strategic axis, renewable energy is part of our purpose: “Electrify the future”. Joining the RE100 demonstrates Nexans’ commitment to bring a sustainable future for all,” says Christopher Guérin CEO of Nexans.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, also stated:

“By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Nexans is joining a growing number of companies committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow.”

On 8 December Nexans also received a prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP.