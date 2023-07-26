Nexans’ new third-generation cable layer will be able to lay four cables at once

July 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans is investing in a new third-generation cable-laying vessel in order to, as the company says, support a record project backlog and meet future needs of offshore wind and interconnector projects.

Source: Nexans

According to Nexans, building upon the cutting-edge technology featured on the flagship vessel Nexans Aurora, the new vessel goes further with improved design, comfort and capabilities.

The vessel will be capable of running on biodiesel mix, will be equipped with three turntables, have a 13,500-tonne loading capacity, and host a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and ploughing tools. It will be able to lay up to four cables simultaneously.

The cable-laying vessel is expected to be delivered in 2026.

Nexans stated that this strategic decision will allow the company to meet the increasing demand for electrification, especially in the American and European markets, driven by a record project backlog and recently strengthened by the €1.7 billion contract with TenneT and €1.43 billion contract for the EuroAsia Interconnector project.

“This new vessel will be the most technologically advanced cable layer ever deployed. Fitted with a range of high-tech cable installation and burial equipment, it will enhance the capabilities of our subsea cable operations to tackle projects on an unprecedented scale,” said Vincent Dessale, Nexans Chief Operations Officer and Senior EVP.

“This new strategic asset will support the Group’s long-term growth, consolidating its leadership in the interconnection and offshore markets. It perfectly embodies Nexans’ strategy to electrify the future, and its innovative features illustrate our ever-increasing commitment to meeting our partners’ needs.”