Nexans wins Revolution Wind cable supply contract

September 22, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

French cable maker Nexans has finalised a second US-based contract with Ørsted and Eversource to supply the export cable system for the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm.

Located more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast and 32 miles east of the Connecticut coast, the project will connect the wind farm to the onshore grid.

Nexans will also install and protect the export cable link for the Revolution Wind project.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind Farm will help both states achieve their ongoing commitments to develop offshore wind and address their energy needs, delivering electricity to more than 350,000 homes, Nexans said.

Revolution Wind will be the third project to be delivered from Nexans’ Charleston, South Carolina facility.

The agreement was signed in December 2019 to accelerate the energy transition in North America by bringing Nexans’ subsea cable technology to the US.

”Establishing our footprint in the United States and furthering our commitment to the U.S. offshore wind industry is at the core of our business operations,” Ragnhild Katteland, Nexans’ Executive Vice President, Subsea & Land Systems, said.

”We have made several investments to deliver subsea transmission cables that are manufactured and installed in America, and the partnership with Ørsted and Eversource is the first step in bolstering supply chains with strong, local partners. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible as innovation is crucial to meet the needs of a territory as large as the United States. Closely aligning with our mission to electrify the future, Nexans is proud to support this important work in the clean energy sector and expedite our journey to net zero.”

