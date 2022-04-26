NKT commissions Hornsea Two power cable system

April 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT has commissioned the 220 kV HVAC power cable system connecting the 1.3 GW Hornsea Two offshore wind project in the UK to the shore.

NKT manufactured the power cables for the project at its factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% green electricity, minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system.

The installation of the subsea cables was completed by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.

“Constructing a project of this size and scale is only possible through strong collaboration, hard work, and dedication. We work very closely with our partner companies and have the finishing line in sight as we install the remaining turbines and continue testing, commissioning, and energising Hornsea 2,” said Patrick Harnett, Ørsted’s programme director for Hornsea 2.

NKT is in charge of the design, engineering, manufacturing, cable-laying, installation and testing of 196 kilometres of the 220 kV HVAC offshore power cable system for Hornsea Two under a contract won back in 2018.

The 1.3 GW project, comprising 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines located 89 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, generated its first power in December 2021.

Ørsted recently signed an agreement to divest 50% of Hornsea Two to a consortium comprising AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances for GBP 3 billion (approximately EUR 3.6 billion).

Once fully operational later this year, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest operating offshore wind farm.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: