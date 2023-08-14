NKT receives Baltic Power export cable order

August 14, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

After working on finalising the agreement for export cables for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland this summer, the cable supplier NKT has now signed the order for the Polish project.

In June, NKT said it was finalising the contract with Baltic Power, the joint venture the Polish PKN Orlen and Canadian Northland Power established to develop and build the 1.2 GW project.

The Denmark-headquartered NKT has now signed the firm contract, valued at more than EUR 120 million, under which the company will deliver offshore export power cables for the offshore wind farm to be built in the Baltic Sea, 23 kilometres off the Polish coast.

NKT said it would execute the power cable project for Baltic Power in a consortium with two partners. The company has not disclosed who the partners are.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be built in the waters off Choczewo and Łeba, where 76 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines will be installed.

The 1.2 GW offshore wind farm, scheduled to enter into construction in 2024 and commercial operation in 2026, will supply more than 1.5 million Polish households with renewable energy annually once commissioned.