NKT scoops up Shetland link prize

NKT has landed a €235-million contract from SSEN Transmission to deliver and install an interconnector to the Shetland HVDC Link project.

The turnkey order comprises the manufacturing of approximately 2×260 kilometres of 320 kV high-voltage DC on-and-offshore power cables.

It also includes installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria and protection of the cables.

NKT president and CEO, Alexander Kara, said:

“This turnkey order confirms NKT’s strong position in the market for high-voltage DC interconnectors.

“With this opportunity we continue our good relationship with SSEN Transmission, with whom we also successfully completed the Caithness-Moray Link.

The power cables will come from Karlskrona, Sweden, with expected production start in 2021 and with commissioning in 2024.

Energy regulator Ofgem recently approved the 600MW HVDC subsea transmission link.

It will also be the first transmission connection between the Scottish mainland and the island of Shetland.

The link will facilitate the connection of renewable energy generation to the main Great Britain electricity system, supporting the transition to net zero CO2 emissions.

NKT further adds to the green solution by delivering cables from a plant running on 100 per cent green electricity.

It also utilises the NKT Victoria, running on power from the quay-side when in harbour.