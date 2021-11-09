NKT targets Polish offshore wind with local power cable center

November 9, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT is expanding its presence in Poland with an execution center to prepare for the growing demand for offshore and onshore power cables driven by the development of the local offshore wind market.

The center will be located in Gdynia, close to the Baltic Sea where several offshore wind farms are expected to be located.

NKT plans to hire the first power cable jointers by the end of the year and expects to hire additional people as the potential market opportunities emerge with the first offshore wind projects materializing in the coming years.

“The growing focus on renewable energy in Poland is not only great for the environment. It also provides growth opportunities for us in the emerging offshore wind industry and with the general need to reinforce the power grid. We already have a strong footprint in Poland, and it is natural for us to take steps to strengthen our position in the country with the new execution hub,” said Alexander Kara, NKT CEO.

With two existing manufacturing sites in Poland specializing in building wires, low-voltage power cables and PVC compounds, NKT believes it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for power cables driven by the expected reinforcement of the Polish power grid.

Earlier this year, the company announced it is investing more than €150 million in the expansion of its high-voltage power cable production sites and logistics to execute on a record high order backlog.

The investment program will see a new high-voltage power cable test center in Cologne, Germany, and the construction of a new extrusion tower for the production site in Karlskrona, Sweden.