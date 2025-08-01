Back to overview
Home Green Marine Noatum Maritime establishes Shanghai office as part of global expansion strategy

Noatum Maritime establishes Shanghai office as part of global expansion strategy

Business Developments & Projects
August 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UAE-based Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has opened its first office in Shanghai, China, as part of the Group’s international expansion strategy.

Courtesy of Noatum Maritime

As disclosed, the new office is dedicated to its agency and maritime services arm – Noatum Maritime Services, which provides solutions to charterers, owners, operators, and ship managers for all vessel and cargo types, from load to discharge. The unit reportedly operates in more than 814 ports worldwide across 118 countries.

It is understood that this new office in Shanghai aims to deliver support to clients, both in China and internationally. Note that the branch shares premises with Noatum Logistics’ existing commercial office.

Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “Establishing a presence in Shanghai for our Noatum Maritime Services team is a significant step forward in our expansion strategy. Shanghai is a key node in the global supply chain and our presence here enables us to work more closely with charterers and owners in the region while offering responsive, high quality services to our global clients. As we continue to grow our network, proximity and local knowledge remain key to delivering the operational excellence that our clients expect.”

It is worth mentioning that the establishment of the office in Shanghai follows AD Ports Group’s recent expansion of its global network of offices, with the launch of its first international office in the Chinese capital, Beijing. According to Noatum Maritime, this step “further demonstrates” the Group’s “commitment to growth and expansion in China and broader ambitions to establish a foothold in Asia’s key maritime hubs.”

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles