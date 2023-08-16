North Ammonia appoints new CEO

August 16, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

The Board of Directors at North Ammonia, a Norwegian green energy provider, has appointed new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Illustration; Courtesy of North Ammonia

As disclosed, the new CEO is Mikkel Tørud who comes from the Oslo stock exchange listed renewable energy Scates ASA where he held several management positions, the most recent being Executive Vice President Green Hydrogen & MENA.

He has also been part of the group management in REC (Renewable Energy Corporation) ASA as SVP Business Development and Investor Relations and previously worked in BP and PA Consulting Group.

“I am thrilled to join North Ammonia as CEO and to further develop the company together with a talented team, solid partners and dedicated industrial owners. North Ammonia is well positioned to pioneer the green fuels segment with strong roots in both the maritime sector and renewable power in Norway”, said Tørud.

Tørud will take on the role of CEO from October this year, replacing Vidar Lundberg, who will become the new Chair of the Board.

Earlier this year, North Ammonia signed a partnership agreement with compatriot shipowner Höegh Autoliners for the supply, distribution, delivery, and consumption of green ammonia.

Under the agreement, North Ammonia will supply and deliver green ammonia to Höegh’s ammonia-ready dual-fuel Aurora-class vessels from its planned production facility in Arendal in southern Norway.

The first phase of the plant is expected to be operational within the second half of 2027, consisting of up to 100 000 tonnes of green ammonia in annual production capacity.

