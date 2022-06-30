Norway supports 5 new shore power projects

June 30, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Enova, a Norwegian government enterprise, is supporting five new shore power projects in the country with NOK 34 million (about $3.4 million).

Courtesy of Molde and Romsdal Harbor IKS

The funding is a result of Enova’s 13th call for investment support for shore power. Since 2016, Enova has provided support for a total of 119 shore power projects with more than NOK 842 million.

Specifically, Molde and Romsdal Harbor IKS will receive NOK 13.5 million to proceed with the construction of shore power plant at Tindekaia in Åndalsnes. The plan is to offer shore power to cruise ships that dock there by the end of 2023.

What is more, the Ålesund region’s port authority, the Port of Stavanger — Stavangerregionen Havn IKS, Holmøy Maritime AS and Plug Bergen will each receive state support.

The onshore power plants are expected to be operational by July 2024.

“Onshore power is an important step in the direction of emission-free sea transport where ships cut large emissions when they are at the quay. Now it is also gratifying to be able to contribute to cruise traffic into Norwegian fjords being able to reduce their emissions,” Rune Holmen, marketing manager for maritime transport at Enova, commented.

The Port of Molde and Romsdal has been previously awarded support from Enova for a preliminary project for a study of onshore power plants at Tindekaia in Åndalsnes. Now the company has taken a step further.

“We look forward to realizing this project. The support from Enova is absolutely crucial for success in our work to build a future-oriented port in line with the green shift,” Olav Akselvoll, port director of Molde and Romsdal Havn IKS, said.

In December 2021, Rauma was awarded the Innovation Norway brand as a sustainable destination, and a shore-side power plant will be an important part of the goal of developing a sustainable destination.

“The money the government makes available through Enova continues to benefit projects throughout Norway. Shore power is win-win-win. Electricity from land to ships cuts emissions from shipping, improves local air by reducing air pollution, and secures jobs and value creation in the maritime industry and tourism,” according to Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide.

As explained, the purpose of Enova’s investment in onshore electricity is to establish a viable market for onshore electricity.

“We now see that more and more vessels are being built and rebuilt so that they can receive electricity from land. This will reduce climate emissions both at the quay and during sailing. The maritime industry in Norway is at the forefront of the green transition, but we have a long way to go, here too,” Holmen added.

A further call is now planned for the program in 2022, but at the same time Enova will carry out an evaluation of the support programs aimed at onshore power, which also includes support for pilot projects and support for adaptation of vessels for shore power.