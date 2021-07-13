Norway to get 4 electric ferry-ready berths

July 13, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Electric ferries will be able to dock at northern Nordland’s four ferry berths that are planned to undergo a NOK 301 million ($34.3 million) upgrade.

Image Courtesy: Peab

Peab, a Sweden-based construction and civil engineering company, revealed it has been commissioned by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) to rebuild the ferry berths at Drag, Bognes and Skarberget as well as build a new ferry dock in Kjøpsvik.

The project includes a bridge at Drag and building service buildings at all of the ferry berths as well as preparing power lines for the coming shipping operations.

Underwater blasting is planned at Skarberget in order to create a deeper and broader entrance way, according to Peab.

“The project is a major gain for the environment. As local community builders it’s important for us to reduce our climate footprint and participate in projects that contribute to lowering emissions,” Olle Eurenius, Division Manager at Peab, commented.

Specifically, rebuilding the ferry berths contributes to enabling zero or low emission ferries on the stretches E6 Bognes-Skarberget and Highway 827 Drag-Kjøpsvik.

“This project is an important contribution in the shift to green,” Kjell Inge Davik, Head of Development at Statens vegvesen, said.

Construction will start in August 2021 and the project is expected to be completed in November 2022.