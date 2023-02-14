Norwegian company kicks off new tooling solution project

February 14, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

IK-Subsea, a Norwegian supplier of subsea products and services, has started a project to deliver a new tooling solution to an undisclosed Norwegian oil and gas company.

The project includes clamping and plugging a large flexible riser, 600 meters of which is connected between a subsea flange and a surface loading buoy.

The Norwegian subsea solutions supplier said that the asset is being decommissioned, and contains a per cent of oil and contaminants that must be isolated from the environment during the decommissioning activities.

The project is slated to start in the spring or summer of 2023.

IK Subsea carried out a comparative study at its Norway facilities, investigating the forces and solutions needed for clamping and sealing such a large-diameter flexible pipe.

After the study yielded promising results, the solution was drafted and accepted by the client.

Huw Scott, Project Manager at IK-Subsea, said: “The tool will be ROV operated as a 2-part solution, guided into position by a stabilization clamp so that good alignment is maintained, whereupon the clamping tool will then be steadily closed using ROV torque tools. The solution appears simple at first, but we remain open-minded to potential challenges as this solution is new and innovative. As we say: challenge accepted.”