Norwegian seismic company gets another North Sea call

November 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company Magseis Fairfield has signed an agreement with a repeat customer for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) project in the North Sea.

The project is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023, with an expected duration of approximately one month.

Activities will see the utilization of the Z700 technology.

According to Magseis, the agreement includes options for additional work. The Norwegian company did not reveal any other details about the award or the client.

“We are pleased that we have, in good collaboration with one of our key clients, concluded on a program that further build on a strong backlog for 2023 season,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

In September, Magseis Fairfield announced it had secured an increased project scope for an offshore survey in the North Sea awarded in June 2020.

Work was initially scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021, but was deferred at the request of the client to Q2 2023.