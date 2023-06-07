Norwegian seismic firm plans ‘first 2D-cubed project offshore Brazil’

June 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company TGS is planning to carry out the first 2D-cubed project offshore Brazil, a technology said to enable the transformation of 2D data into a 3D volume that can be interpreted on a regional scale.

Source: TGS

The Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project represents an expansion of TGS’ multi-client data coverage in the region and aims to enhance the understanding of the Brazil Equatorial Margin area.

Covering an area of 268,506 square kilometers, TGS said that the project will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of the offshore basin.

2D-cubed technology uses a structurally conformable interpolation engine that transforms 2D data into a comprehensive 3D volume, the Norwegian company said, adding that this approach allows users to fully leverage the capabilities of their 3D interpretation software, significantly improving analysis and facilitating the communication of geological insights.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago TGS: Ease of access to data is the key Posted: 5 months ago

Initial data delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The project is supported by industry funding.

“We are pleased to introduce the first 2D-cubed project in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin. This groundbreaking endeavor demonstrates TGS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of geoscience innovation and delivering high-quality data solutions to our clients,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

“By expanding our coverage and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, we are excited to contribute to exploration development in this region.”