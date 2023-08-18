Norwegian seismic firms partner up

August 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company PGS has entered into a one-year strategic collaboration with compatriot inApril for the hybrid towed streamer and ocean bottom node (OBN) market.

According to PGS’ President and CEO Rune Olav Pedersen, the strategic collaboration with inApril expands the company’s service offering and capabilities in the contract and MultiClient acquisition segments and further enhances its position in a recovering seismic market.

“inApril welcomes the opportunity to work with a major marine geophysical contractor such as PGS and believe we can mutually benefit from the strategic collaboration to serve the global market for OBN seismic in an increasing number of contexts including exploration, reservoir monitoring and carbon capture and storage,” said Anne Camerer, CEO of inApril.

Speaking about other company-related news, PGS recently completed its inaugural offshore wind contract, marking its entry into what it described as”a strategically important new energy market.”

Activities were carried out for BP and EnBW for the ongoing development of the Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea.