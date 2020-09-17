Norwegians building Ocean Infinity Armada

September 17, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has selected Norwegian firm Grovfjord Mek. Verksted (GMV) to build its ultra-low emission Armada fleet of robotic ships.

GMV will build Ocean Infinity’s initial fleet of up to 13 vessels capable of wholly robotic operations.

Each robot ship can carry ROVs and AUVs, as well as a variety of other sensors or equipment.

They will be remotely controlled from one of 3 global control centres in Austin, Texas, Southampton in England and a location in Asia still to be determined.

GMV has already started the construction of Ocean Infinity’s first four 21-metre autonomous vessels.

The robots design includes highly efficient propellers, engines, and batteries, to reduce the CO2 emissions during the operation.

In addition, GMV nears completion of the design work on 36-metre autonomous vessels.

It should have the same advanced vessel technology as the 21-metre vessel, but with increased payload capability.

Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity, managing director said:

“We are ahead of the rest of the world in terms of our commitments and ambitions for delivering low environmental impact maritime services.

“We spent a long time deciding who to select to build these first of a kind vessels for our Armada fleet and are incredibly excited about working with the team at GMV who bring many years of experience building highly efficient vessels for operations in the harshest of conditions.”

“This contract is a fantastic opportunity for us,” says CEO Bård Meek-Hansen.

“We really look forward to cooperating with OIGL and the other main suppliers in the development and construction of these vessels.”

The vessels construction is according to DNV GL class and British flag.

Finally, the first delivery should take place late this year, and the rest of the deliveries in the period 2021-2023.