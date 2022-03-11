NRP, Briese buy eco-friendly bulk carrier in resale deal

March 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German shipowner and operator Briese Schiffahrt and Norwegian privately owned investment firm Ness, Risan & Partners (NRP) have together acquired a resale eco-friendly Handysize dry bulk carrier.

On 8 March, NRP announced the purchase of the 40,000 dwt bulk carrier that is being built at Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering (JNS) in China. The vessel’s estimated delivery is set for June 2022.

Once delivered, the vessel will comply with Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase II and be one of the ‘greenest’ and modern vessels in its segment.

It will generate fuel savings of up to 45% compared to similar secondhand tonnage, NRP claims.

Further details about the acquisition and the vessel were not revealed.

In 2021, the world’s largest shipowners association BIMCO reported that the dry bulk shipping industry’s average earnings at the time outshined any profits made in the past couple of years.

The analysis showed Capesizes’ earnings peaking above $50,000 per day while a much more consistent and stable increase was recorded for Handysize and Supramax ships. These saw average earnings rise to $33,087 and $36,832 per day, respectively, on 3 September 2021.

Some European shipping companies, such as Danish Norden, decided to capitalise on rising asset values in the dry cargo market through vessel sales.

At the beginning of the year, a new venture, said to be the first of its kind in Greece, combining a dry bulk operator and a pool manager with an initial focus on the Panamax market was launched in Athens.

