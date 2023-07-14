NYK books new LPG dual-fuel, ammonia-ready VLGC at KHI

July 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major NYK Line has placed an order for its sixth liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG/liquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) from compatriot Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI).

This vessel is the eighth in NYK’s fleet of LPG-fueled LPG carriers and the sixth in a new type of vessel capable of carrying ammonia and thus flexibly responding to various trade patterns.

Furthermore, in addition to the LPG dual-fuel engine, the ship will have a shaft generator that can generate electricity during the voyage by using the rotation of the shaft that connects the main engine to the propeller. Since the diesel generator can be stopped during regular seagoing transit, realizing full navigation with LPG fuel will be possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel as an ignition source

When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas onboard the vessel is expected to contain at least 95% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 20% less CO2 than NYK’s conventional VLGCs using heavy-oil fired engines.

NYK noted that the vessel will comply not only with the SOx Global Cap regulations* that were tightened from January 2020 but also with the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which implemented stricter CO2 emission standards from April 2022.

Moreover, the vessel is expected to be given notations by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) as a VLGC that has a preparatory design in accordance with the guidelines issued by ClassNK so that this vessel may use ammonia fuel in the future.

The 230-meter long VLGC will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2026.

To remind, in January this year, NYK booked its fifth LPG dual-fuel very large LPG/liquefied ammonia gas carrier from KHI.

NYK ordered the first two such vessels at the end of 2021. The third and fourth units were ordered in the spring and summer of 2022, respectively.