NYK, partners ink MoU for acceptance of ammonia-powered tug at Yokohama port
Japanese shipping company NYK Line and its partners IHI Power Systems and ClassNK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the City of Yokohama for the acceptance of an ammonia-fuelled tugboat (A-Tug) at the port of Yokohama.
As informed, the three partners aim to develop the ammonia-fuelled tugboat and operate it as a demonstration around 2024.
The conclusion of this MoU is part of the Green Innovation Fund project within Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for the development of vessels equipped with a domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine.
The MoU includes the following:
- Realization of ‘smooth acceptance’ of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
- Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
- PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load
- Other matters related to the business of the parties
The city of Yokohama is pursuing decarbonisation at its port as the city works to realize a carbon neutral port.
The parties intend to work in collaboration with the city toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug in 2024.
