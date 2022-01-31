Ocean Infinity orders six HUGIN AUVs for sustainable data acquisition

January 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity is expanding its robotic fleet with an order of six Kongsberg Maritime’s HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) which will integrate as part of the Armada fleet.

HUGIN AUV. Source: Kongsberg Maritime

The new vehicles rated to 3,000 metres depth are set to augment the company’s existing AUVs, rated to 6,000 metres depth.

As disclosed, the AUVs featuring a geophysical sensor suite and the latest generation Kongsberg batteries will be mobilised for global operations, enabled by Ocean Infinity’s remote operations infrastructure.

Commenting on the order, CTO of Ocean Infinity Dan Hook said that, with an expanded fleet of robotics, the company will have a greater capacity to offer sustainable offshore data acquisition services.

“Using these AUVs as part of our robotic fleet, we’ll be supporting the growing renewables sector with remote data and inspection services”, Hook stated.

According to Richard Mills, VP of Marine Robotics Sales with Kongsberg Maritime, the order takes Ocean Infinity’s fleet of HUGIN AUVs to more than 20. Mills added that the new vehicles include some new capabilities enabling operators to interface more easily with third-party software and also control adaptive behaviours in response to data collected in-mission.

