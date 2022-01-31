Photo: HUGIN AUV. Source: Kongsberg Maritime

Back to overview
Home Subsea Ocean Infinity orders six HUGIN AUVs for sustainable data acquisition

Ocean Infinity orders six HUGIN AUVs for sustainable data acquisition

January 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity is expanding its robotic fleet with an order of six Kongsberg Maritime’s HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) which will integrate as part of the Armada fleet.

HUGIN AUV
HUGIN AUV. Source: Kongsberg Maritime

The new vehicles rated to 3,000 metres depth are set to augment the company’s existing AUVs, rated to 6,000 metres depth.

As disclosed, the AUVs featuring a geophysical sensor suite and the latest generation Kongsberg batteries will be mobilised for global operations, enabled by Ocean Infinity’s remote operations infrastructure.

Commenting on the order, CTO of Ocean Infinity Dan Hook said that, with an expanded fleet of robotics, the company will have a greater capacity to offer sustainable offshore data acquisition services.

“Using these AUVs as part of our robotic fleet, we’ll be supporting the growing renewables sector with remote data and inspection services”, Hook stated.

According to Richard Mills, VP of Marine Robotics Sales with Kongsberg Maritime, the order takes Ocean Infinity’s fleet of HUGIN AUVs to more than 20. Mills added that the new vehicles include some new capabilities enabling operators to interface more easily with third-party software and also control adaptive behaviours in response to data collected in-mission.

Related Article

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media:

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    Bachmann electronic GmbH

    Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…