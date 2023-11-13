Ocean Installer and Petro win FPSO work with TotalEnergies off Angola

November 13, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Petro Services and its main subcontractor Ocean Installer, a marine construction and operations player, have secured a contract with TotalEnergies for umbilical recovery and reinstallation activities on a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Angola.

FPSO Pazflor; Source: TotalEnergies

The new contract, awarded by TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 partners, will enable the two players to execute an umbilical recovery and reinstallation scope on the FPSO Pazflor. This is Ocean Installer’s second assignment related to TotalEnergies EP Angola’s projects this year, while Petro Services has other ongoing long-term contracts with the French oil major in this African country.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer’s CEO, commented: “This is our second participation on TotalEnergies EP Angola projects this year. Now we look forward to work closely with Petro Services for a safe and successful execution. The fact that TotalEnergies again places production critical operations with us, represents the trust our clients have in our abilities.”

While Petro Services will be in charge of the project management activities and execution of in-country support operations, Ocean Installer’s in-house expertise within project management and engineering will come into play, as a part of this fast-track umbilical repair project, to be executed later this year.

Alexander Haly, CEO of Petro Services, remarked: “This is our first award with Ocean Installer as our main selected subcontractor which we embrace. We are confident that the different skill sets of both Ocean Installer and Petro Services will complement one another ensuring we deliver a successful execution of project for TotalEnergies EP Angola.”

As the main subcontractor, Ocean Installer will be responsible for the recovery and re-installation of the production critical umbilical, with any necessary topside operations. The company’s project management and engineering team will support from their Houston and Stavanger offices, while Petro Services will provide support from Luanda and Monaco. The FPSO Pazflor is 325 meters long, 61 meters wide, and 32 meters high. This vessel is designed to handle 220,000 barrels of oil and 150 million cubic feet of gas per day. It has a storage capacity of about 1.9 million barrels of crude.

With estimated proven and probable reserves of 590 million barrels, the Pazflor project, covering two subsea production systems, consists of 49 wells and three subsea separators connected to six pumps. The field came on stream in August 2011. TotalEnergies operates Block 17 in the Lower Congo Basin with a 38% stake. The firm’s partners are Equinor (22.16%), Exxon Mobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola Ltd. (15.84%), and Sonangol P&P (5%). Block 17 has four FPSOs in operation – Sunflower, Dahlia, Pazflor, and CLOV.

Recently, Equinor hired Ocean Installer on an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the subsea tie-back of the Eirin gas field in Norwegian waters. Prior to this, the firm secured another deal with the Norwegian oil and gas giant for a subsea line modification project (SLM) 2023-2025, covering three oil and gas fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and work related to the Northern Lights CO2 pipeline.

In addition, the company formalized an alliance with Baker Hughes to deliver an integrated subsea engineering solution said to provide efficiencies from project appraisal through to operations.