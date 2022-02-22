Ocean technology trio forms new company

February 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Nortek, USA-based Strategic Robotic Systems and Australia’s Blueprint Lab have merged to form a common holding company called General Oceans AS.

General Oceans will provide management services from a base in London, facilitating collaboration between the companies while also being responsible for funding new initiatives and providing common marketing, human resource, and finance services.

The three ocean technology companies together have almost 200 employees and operate across all major segments of the ocean technology market.

Each company will retain its brand and maintain its own production, engineering, and sales.

The group will be led by Nortek founder and General Oceans president, Atle Lohrmann, along with executive management from each merging company.

Long-term, the new company aims to achieve synergies in the areas of sales, production, and in the joint development of intelligent, semi-autonomous vehicles and sensor systems.

Revenues in 2022 are expected to reach $63 million with a focus on vehicles, actuators, and sensors.