Blueprint Lab gets grant to progress in-house ROV testing capabilities

March 26, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Australian robotic arms developer Blueprint Lab has secured a grant that will be used to advance the company’s testing capabilities for its Reach Bravo robotic arms.

The Reach Bravo 7 manipulator integrated on a Seaeye Falcon ROV during underwater tests (Courtesy of Blueprint Lab)

The Defence Global Competitiveness Grant will contribute to the growth of Blueprint Lab’s in-house verification and testing capabilities, the company said.

Aside from the Seaeye Falcon ROV purchase, the grant will also serve to fund certification activities to meet international EMC safety standards.

The Defence Global Competitiveness Grant – officiated by The Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price – is awarded to pioneering small Australian businesses to help them invest in projects that build their defence export capability.

The grant will assist Blueprint Lab in remaining globally competitive through the regular testing and continuous improvement of its Reach Bravo robotic arms, the company said.

“Having an in-house ROV test capability will allow us to conduct regular real-world testing on the type of underwater ROVs our manipulators are designed for. Getting our systems into the water to use in the scenarios that our customers need them for will enable rapid product innovation and improvement”, Blueprint Lab said.

The new testing capabilities will further improve technology currently being used in global military and oil and gas programs, according to Blueprint Lab, as well as allow the company to open new export opportunities into allied militaries.