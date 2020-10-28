Oceaneering names renewables BD director

October 28, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea services company Oceaneering has appointed Ben Hooker as director of business development – Renewables.

Hooker is accounting and finance manager with sales and business development background within the upstream oil and gas; defense, marine and renewable energy sectors.

He most recently served as head of sales at James Fisher and Sons.

Prior to that, he was a director of Grey’s of Ely Coaches, UK sales manager at CWind; and also managing director at Ocean Hover and TechnoTrak Engineers.

Earl Childress, Oceaneering’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer, stated:

“Adding Ben’s previous experience with renewables to our team not only re-affirms our commitment to the sector but allows us to expand our innovative technologies and services to this ever-growing market.”

“I am delighted to join Oceaneering as director of business development,” Hooker also said. “The renewables sector is an important focus area for Oceaneering, and I am excited to play a part in growing this business.”