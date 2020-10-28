Oceaneering names renewables BD director
Subsea services company Oceaneering has appointed Ben Hooker as director of business development – Renewables.
Hooker is accounting and finance manager with sales and business development background within the upstream oil and gas; defense, marine and renewable energy sectors.
He most recently served as head of sales at James Fisher and Sons.
Prior to that, he was a director of Grey’s of Ely Coaches, UK sales manager at CWind; and also managing director at Ocean Hover and TechnoTrak Engineers.
Earl Childress, Oceaneering’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer, stated:
“Adding Ben’s previous experience with renewables to our team not only re-affirms our commitment to the sector but allows us to expand our innovative technologies and services to this ever-growing market.”
“I am delighted to join Oceaneering as director of business development,” Hooker also said. “The renewables sector is an important focus area for Oceaneering, and I am excited to play a part in growing this business.”
