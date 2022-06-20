Oceaneering orders P&A equipment for North Sea decom campaign

June 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Oceaneering International Sevices has placed an order for plug and abandonment (P&A) equipment and services from Plexus Holdings to support the first joint decommissioning campaign in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The order includes tieback and subsea well control equipment together with hydraulic controls and services to support Oceaneering’s vessel-based P&A services for the six-operator joint campaign.

To remind, earlier this year, the six-operator partnership signed an agreement with Oceaneering Services which includes well and seabed survey, removal of protective structures, removal of temporary abandonment caps, removal of oil-based well fluids, setting cement plugs in casing or annuli, cutting, and retrieving conductors, and disposal of waste.

Now, the order from Oceaneering is estimated to generate revenues of circa £500,000 (around $613,216) for Plexus in the calendar year 2023 and has the potential to lead to other similar work in the North Sea and internationally both with Oceaneering and other customers.

“We are delighted to be working with Oceaneering on this North Sea project and anticipate this opportunity leading to further potential for P&A work for Plexus, especially given the sector’s growth forecasts”, said Plexus’ CEO Ben Van Bilderbeek.

“This new order for our unique services on a multi-well campaign is a major step forward for Plexus and represents a diversification of our business into support-vessel-based P&A work.”

