Oceaneering renews charter agreement for 78-meter ultra-light intervention vessel

April 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Bordelon Marine has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering for the Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel MV Brandon Bordelon.

Source: Bordelon Marine

The charter agreement renewal began in February and is for an additional two-year firm term.

MV Brandon Bordelon is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and survey equipment and technology.

The 78-meter long vessel is capable of conducting ROV and diving support, pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) as well as light construction and installation.

Bordelon Marine recently signed a charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions for the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel Shelia Bordelon.

Helix plans to use the vessel primarily to support inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, however, it can support international work as well.

