Oceaneering ROVs to support Petrobras’ projects

July 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Oceaneering’s Subsea Robotics segment has secured a multi-year ROV service contract to support Petrobras’ projects off the coast of Brazil.

Oceaneering will provide survey and ROV services for AKOFS Offshore’s subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) Aker Wayfarer.

The scope of work includes the provision of two Millennium Plus work-class ROVs, complete specialized tooling packages for each vehicle, ROV personnel for simultaneous operations, and survey equipment and personnel.

The contract is for a period of four years, including options to extend.

“We are delighted to work with AKOFS to support Petrobras’s offshore activities. With AKOFS, this will be the first time we will be providing survey services for Petrobras on a SESV,” said Tiago Crespo, director at Oceaneering for Subsea Robotics Brazil and Rest of Americas.

Norwegian AKOFS signed a firm contract with the Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant for Aker Wayfarer earlier this week. The services will commence in the first half of 2023.

In addition to this latest service contract, Oceaneering said it had secured work on 11 rigs offshore Brazil over the past 12 months.

The company has three facilities in Brazil, including an ROV, survey, service rental and tooling center in Macaé and an umbilical manufacturing site in Niterói.

