Oil player hires vessel on 412-day gig

October 10, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

An anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, which is on a five-year bareboat charter with purchase obligations, has been awarded a long-term contract with an undisclosed oil company for work outside Australia.

AHTS Far Senator; Source: VARD

Back in March 2023, Ocean Yield entered into an agreement to charter out the two AHTS vessels, including the Far Senator vessel on bareboat charters to Viking Supply Ships for a period of five years. As explained at the time, Viking Supply Ships would have purchase options during the charter, and an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter term, if requested by Ocean Yield.

According to Viking Supply Ships, a contract has been signed for the AHTS Far Senator – to be named: Andreas Viking – for operations outside Australia. The contract length for the fixed period is 412 days, and the start of the deal is expected during the first quarter of 2024. In addition to the fixed period, the contract comes with the option to prolong the time-charter by exercising five 30-day extensions.

“With operations performed by Go Offshore, the vessel will be operated under a time-charter with an international oil company. Go Offshore manages and operates a fleet of 20 offshore vessels. They support clients in offshore projects, including marine, subsea and renewables,” explained Viking Supply Ships.

The 2013-built AHTS Far Senator is of a UT 731 CD design and can accommodate 40 people. The vessel, owned by Ocean Yield, was under a lease agreement with Solstad Offshore before this gig.