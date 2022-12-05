Oldendorff Carriers invests in digital solutions to future-proof its fleet

December 5, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Germany-based dry bulk carrier owner and operator Oldendorff Carriers has signed a deal that will see it invest in maritime digital solutions provider Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT).

“Oldendorff is pleased to be an investor in Alpha Ori Technologies. Having considered various cleantech, optimization and fuel savings products on the market, we believe AOT has the right mix of talent, technologies and futuristic vision to be a transformative force in shaping the future of the maritime industry,” Peter Twiss, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers, said.

Twiss added that with this investment, the company not only wants to support the digitalization and decarbonization journey of the industry but also benefit from it directly.

AOT’s digital solutions are increasingly being adopted by the shipping industry. Specifically, with the solutions such as SMARTShip, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalm and VIO, the company aims to transform the industry with real-time data, generating insights for faster decision-making to achieve cost efficiencies and lower emissions.

“Our digital solutions harness the power of data, shaping it into insights that enable our customers to make effective decisions in a timely manner. We are extremely proud of our association with Oldendorff and look forward to partnering in future-proofing its fleet,” Rajesh Unni, founder & Co-CEO of AOT and founder and CEO of the Synergy Group, stated.

According to Oldendorff Carriers, the company usually operates a diversified fleet of some 750 bulk carriers at any one time.

Since 2013, the firm ordered around 90 “Eco” newbuilding bulk carriers in China, Korea and Japan for delivery from 2014 onwards. These new vessels feature very low fuel consumption and a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Now, these environmentally friendly vessels make up about 95% of the capacity of the owned fleet. Furthermore, most of the long-term chartered ships are “eco” types, according to the German shipowner.

Recently, the company welcomed the newest edition of its Kamsarmax vessels. The delivery ceremony of 82,000-ton bulk carrier Moudros took place in China on 2 November.