Olympic Commander finds new owner
Olympic NOR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympic Subsea, has sold the multi-purpose vessel Olympic Commander.
The Norwegian company did not reveal any more details about the sale and the transaction, just that the delivery took place this week.
Olympic Commander is of MT 6016 design and of DNV+1A1 class. The 93-meter long vessel was launched in 2006 and converted to subsea in May 2007.
It features an 816 m2 cargo deck, diesel electrical propulsion, a 140-ton AHC crane, a 6,0 meters x 5,28 meters monopool, and 4,800 deadweight tonnage.
The vessel is said to be able to accommodate up to 80 persons.