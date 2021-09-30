Olympic-Commander-finds-new-owner

September 30, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Olympic NOR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympic Subsea, has sold the multi-purpose vessel Olympic Commander.

The Norwegian company did not reveal any more details about the sale and the transaction, just that the delivery took place this week.

Source: Olympic Subsea

Olympic Commander is of MT 6016 design and of DNV+1A1 class. The 93-meter long vessel was launched in 2006 and converted to subsea in May 2007.

It features an 816 m2 cargo deck, diesel electrical propulsion, a 140-ton AHC crane, a 6,0 meters x 5,28 meters monopool, and 4,800 deadweight tonnage.

The vessel is said to be able to accommodate up to 80 persons.