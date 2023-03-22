Olympic Subsea vessel gets to work with DeepOcean

March 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has entered into a two-year time charter agreement with Olympic Subsea for a multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) that will be deployed in the renewables and oil and gas industries.

Olympic Subsea

The agreement was signed for the MPSV Olympic Ares which will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean customers.

The charter contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with an option to extend the contract.

“Operators of offshore wind farms and oil and gas assets approach DeepOcean because they know we have a 300-strong engineering hub with extensive experience from planning subsea inspection, maintenance and repair operations. The vessels we charter are necessary platforms to execute the work. Adding Olympic Ares to our fleet allows us to further enhance our capacity within this field,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Olympic Ares, featuring a 250 Te crane, will be equipped with two Schilling HD remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure.

Furthermore, Olympic Subsea will upgrade the vessel’s DP system this year, which is expected to optimize DP performance and energy efficiency, enabling further reduction of its carbon footprint in line with the DeepOcean CO2 emission reduction strategy.

“Our target is to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Reducing emissions from offshore vessels and operations is a key part of this strategy. Collaborating with shipowners such as Olympic Subsea, who operates one of the world’s most modern and flexible fleet of subsea IMR and light construction vessels, enables us to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air,” Øyvind Mikaelsen stated.

Olympic Subsea also recently entered into a charter contract and corresponding option arrangement with Reach Subsea for the multifunctional subsea support and construction vessel Olympic Triton.

