One-on-one with TrustLube

November 4, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Chiel van Daelen, CEO of TrustLube, tells our Live studio host Coco Kossmann about the importance of the company’s environmentally-friendly lubrication systems.

“We are specialized in environmentally-friendly operated-based lubrication systems, meaning that we can save a huge amount of grease by doing it automatically with the TrustLube system for all offshore wind-related equipment, like cable-layers, cable carousels, jack-up systems, dredging vessels and offshore support vessels,” Van Daelen said.