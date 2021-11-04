One-on-one with TrustLube

Back to overview
November 4, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Chiel van Daelen, CEO of TrustLube, tells our Live studio host Coco Kossmann about the importance of the company’s environmentally-friendly lubrication systems.

“We are specialized in environmentally-friendly operated-based lubrication systems, meaning that we can save a huge amount of grease by doing it automatically with the TrustLube system for all offshore wind-related equipment, like cable-layers, cable carousels, jack-up systems, dredging vessels and offshore support vessels,” Van Daelen said.

