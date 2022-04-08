ONE wraps up 3rd biofuel trial to support shipping’s decarbonization

April 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has completed the third trial of marine biofuel onboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel NYK Fuji.

Courtesy of ONE

NYK Fuji was refuelled with 1,300 metric tonnes of marine biofuel product during bunkering at the Port of Singapore, on 11 February 2022.

The vessel, deployed on ONE’s SAS service, fully consumed the biofuel in 45 days. The trial started on 21 February 2022, after the vessel passed the Malacca Straits, sailing onwards to the ports of Durban and Cape Town, before returning to Southeast Asia.

The biofuel product used was a blend of brown grease methyl ester (BGME), a type of fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). The BGME used is produced from feedstocks labelled as 100% waste or residue and is certified for its sustainability to internationally recognised standards. It is a sustainable biofuel component that is technically and operationally similar to petroleum-derived marine fuels.

The trial required no modifications to marine engines or fuel infrastructure and showed that marine biofuel product can be considered a ‘drop in fuel’ that can help to reduce emissions in shipping, according to ONE.

The blend of BGME with VLSFO was supplied by bp. The use and testing were performed in collaboration with shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) with the assistance and supervision of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

“This latest biofuel trial once again proves the potential to expand the use of sustainable biofuel components, and marks yet another step forward for ONE’s sustainability initiatives,” ONE commented, adding that the use of green fuel such as biofuel will help to reduce carbon footprint to achieve its environmental sustainability target of net zero emission by 2050.

Last year, the company conducted its first and second biofuel trials onboard a Panamax boxship MOL Experience in the Port of Rotterdam.

