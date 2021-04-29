ONE claims success in 2nd biofuel trial

April 29, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Supplying the advanced biofuel to MOL EXPERIENCE; Image credit: ONE

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) has completed the second trial of sustainable marine biofuel onboard the M/V MOL Experience.

This time around the trial involved a three times higher mixing ratio in biofuel content. M/V MOL Experience was refuelled with marine biofuel during bunkering at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on March 7th, 2021.

The vessel, deployed in AL5 service, fully consumed the biofuel 24

days into the 36-day trial period, which ended on April 12th, 2021.

As with the first trial, the bunkering and testing period was performed in collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and biofuel pioneer GoodFuels.

“The success of the trial once again proves the viability of sustainable biofuels, while helping ONE to meet its carbon reduction targets by 2030 and 2050 respectively,” ONE said.

The advanced biofuel used in the trial is produced from certified feedstocks labelled as 100% waste or residue, such as used cooking oil.

Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide released when the fuel is burned. It has gained attention

around the world as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.



GoodFuels’ biofuels are virtually free of sulphur oxides and deliver 80 to 90% well-to exhaust CO2 reduction versus fossil fuel equivalents.

They are technically and operationally equivalent to petroleum-derived marine fuels and require no modifications to marine engines or fuel infrastructure.

GoodFuels says that it only works with renewable feedstocks that cannot be used for any higher quality application or recycling and are therefore regarded as truly sustainable.



“The second trial was a big challenge for us because of the higher content ratio of biofuel. We are really happy to have completed the trial without any problem,” Takashi Mishima, General Manager of Fleet Management, ONE, said.

“We will continue to study biofuel usage for ONE’s fleet, as we have the ambition to use biofuels in high ratio and large quantities to decarbonize our fleet.”

“Together with ONE, we are working towards a more structural supply of sustainable marine biofuels, and this second successful trial with ONE shows that there is great momentum behind advanced, sustainable biofuels today and into the future,” Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer, GoodFuels, said.

“As some of the world’s first decarbonisation movers, together with ONE and MOL we are proving that solutions to reduce the environmental impact of ship operations already exist, and that marine biofuels will play a crucial role in enabling the industry to viably and profitably decarbonise.”

During this first trial, the sustainable biofuel was blended with conventional fossil fuels enabling the 4,803 TEU MOL Experience to make its Atlantic crossings between Europe and the USA. ONE completed the first trial in February 2021.

The sixth-largest container carrier in the world launched on April 1 a new Green Strategy Department under the organization’s Product and Network Division.

As explained, the newly created Green Strategy Department will drive ONE’s environmental sustainability endeavors through close collaboration with various internal and external stakeholders, building better synergies together.