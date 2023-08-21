OPT demonstrates remote AUV charging with wave-powered buoy
Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has demonstrated the ability of Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) to attach itself remotely to wave-powered buoy and establish a connection that will enable charging.
The achievement was made during on-water trials conducted earlier in August. According to OPT, the successful connection to its wave energy converter PowerBuoy that will enable charging represents a significant leap forward in the integration of renewable energy sources within the maritime industry.
Matt Burdyny, OPT’s vice president of global sales and marketing, said: “Our successful demonstration of a WAM-V remotely attaching itself to a buoy that will enable establishing a charging connection is a defining moment for OPT and the maritime technology sector as a whole. This achievement underscores our commitment to reshaping autonomous maritime operations by leveraging renewable energy for sustainable charging solutions.”
By showcasing the successful docking of the WAM-V on-water, OPT expects to pave the way for a future where autonomous vessels can operate for extended durations, opening doors to various applications within the maritime domain.
Commenting, OPT’s CEO, Philipp Stratmann, said: “Our team’s success in demonstrating remote docking that will enable charging capabilities is a testament to OPT’s leadership in advancing maritime technology. This milestone propels us towards realizing a future where sustainable energy and autonomous operations integrate seamlessly.”
