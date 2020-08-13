OuYang orders two more wind turbine installation vessels, hires AqualisBraemar

August 13, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

China’s OuYang Offshore has awarded AqualisBraemar the construction supervision contract for two newbuild self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs).

The vessels, OuYang 003 and OuYang 004, will be constructed at the Dayang Offshore Equipment’s shipyard in China.

AqualisBraemar’s on-site team at Jiangsu-based Dayang Offshore Equipment will monitor and supervise the construction of the two WTIVs to ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the contract specifications plus flag and class requirements.

The project will be managed from AqualisBraemar’s office in Shanghai, China, which previously held the same role for OuYang’s first two WTIVs – OuYang 001 and OuYang 002.

AqualisBraemar has not disclosed the value of the new contract.

OuYang 002 Source: AqualisBraemar

Both units are identical, 75.6 metres in length, 40 metres in beam, 7 metres in depth, four hydraulic pin legs self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels.

The vessels are self-propelled, with an operational water depth of up to 50 metres and accommodation for up to 68 persons.

They are equipped with one 600MT leg fitted crane around one of stern legs, with a lifting height of 140 metres from sea level.

The WTIVs are capable of the lifting installation of 10 MW wind turbines in China, AqualisBraemar said.