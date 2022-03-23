OWC expanding Asia Pacific operations with new office

March 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

AqualisBraemar’s (ABL) offshore wind consultancy unit OWC is opening a new office in Vietnam to expand its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations and activity.

As disclosed, the company is setting up the new office in Ho Chi Minh city, to be headed up by consultant Riccardo Felici, specialising in offshore engineering, subsea cables and renewables.

Felici previously worked as a project manager in renewable energy projects across APAC with OWC’s sister company Longitude Engineering in Singapore. In this new role, he will drive the expansion of OWC’s technical and consultancy services in Vietnam to support the nation’s net-zero objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Felici said: “Our vision is to support the renewable energy growth from within the country by combining a strong local presence with our international and APAC experience. Being here in Ho Chi Minh allows us to support developers close to their projects but also to support the growth of local knowledge in offshore wind.”

The new office adds to the company’s existing branch in Vung Tau, which supports the local renewables, maritime and oil and gas markets with consulting and engineering, loss management and loss prevention services.

In addition to offshore wind, ABL Group’s reinforced presence in Vietnam will act as a springboard for other ABL group companies to support the R&D, development, engineering and T&I of renewable technologies such as onshore wind, floating solar PV, energy storage and hydrogen energy systems.

“ABL Group has already built up a presence and track record in Vietnam’s renewable market. We have contributed with various consulting and engineering capacities to more than 10 offshore wind projects of a combined capacity of more than 5GW“, said Tom Whittle, OWC’s director of the Asia Pacific Region.

“Setting up a dedicated OWC office in Vietnam is a logical next step to provide even more specialized and targeted support to developers and operators in the local market.”

OWC also recently appointed Nguyen Dinh, as its head of hydrogen and principal in Vietnam, to reinforce its growing engagement in the market.

