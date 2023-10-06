Peel Ports cuts GHG emissions by almost a third in 3 years

October 6, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The U.K.’s second largest port operator Peel Ports Group revealed that it has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions across its port facilities by almost a third since 2020.

Peel Ports

The port said in its ESG report that it had managed to cut Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions across its port operations by a total of 32%, against its 2020 baseline and using a market-based accounting approach.

The company’s Scope 1 emissions across its port operations have fallen by 47% alone during that time, largely helped by transitioning to using biofuels instead of diesel in straddle carriers and other equipment, and through the electrification of 97% of the group’s vehicle fleet.

“As one of the UK’s largest port operators, and a major employer in the areas in which we operate, we are fully aware of the role we need to play in driving the sustainability agenda,” Claudio Veritiero, Chief Executive Officer at Peel Ports Group, said.

“We took the lead within our industry when we announced our commitment to become a net-zero business by 2040, and this level of ambition has been replicated across our other focus areas of sustainability, including our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion as well as social issues.“

The report details investments and initiatives to help the company reach the net zero milestone by 2040 across all of its locations in the UK and Ireland, nearly two years after the company first declared its ambitious net-zero plans.