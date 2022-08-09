Perenco set to remove decommissioned subsea pipelines from Pickerill field

August 9, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Starting on 11 August, oil and gas exploration services provider Perenco Gas UK Ltd. is planning to cut and remove decommissioned pipeline ends from the Pickerill gas field in the North Sea.

As part of the decommissioning project, Perenco will undertake all pipeline operations at Pickerill A and Pickerill B platforms.

Offshore support vessel Maersk Achiever will mobilise from the port of Blyth in the UK for the 10-day campaign.

To remind, in 2020, Perenco kicked off decommissioning of Pickerill A and Pickerill B after receiving approval from the UK authorities for the program in September 2019.

Decommissioning services specialist Petrodec completed skidding operations for the topside removal of Perenco’s Pickerill A unmanned platform on 13 June 2020.

The Pickerill gas field is located in the UKCS Block 48/11 in the Southern North Sea, 65 kilometres offshore from the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal.

The gas field installations on the field include the Alpha (A) and Bravo (B) platforms connected via two pipelines – a 16” export gas pipeline and the 3” methanol pipeline.

In other company-related news, Perenco signed a deal with New Age (African Global Energy) Limited to buy its stake and take over the operatorship of a field offshore Cameroon.

Specifically, New Age signed a definitive conditional agreement with a subsidiary of Perenco to transfer all of its participating interests in the Etinde permit, and operatorship of the Etinde JV, to Perenco.

The agreement is expected to boost the development of African gas exports to Europe amid the widespread energy security concerns due to the current geopolitical crisis.

