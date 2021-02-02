Perma-Pipe bags subsea insulated pipe deal in GoM

February 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Perma-Pipe has won a contract from LLOG Exploration Offshore to supply over eight kilometres of subsea insulation for tiebacks in the Dome Patrol field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract scope awarded to Perma-Pipe covers overseeing engineering support, pipe coating, and supplying insulation for the pipelines.

The project will utilise FLOW–THERM (formerly Auto-Therm), a glass syntactic polyurethane (GSPU) that is Perma-Pipe’s most popular thermal insulation product suitable for deepwater and temperatures up to 108 °C.

According to Perma-Pipe, FLOW-THERM is highly efficient, cost-effective, and has excellent compressive resistance when used on subsea flowlines, risers, field joints, and equipment, including jumpers, pipeline end terminations (PLETs), pipeline end manifolds (PLEMs), inline structures shrouds, and doghouses for deep and ultra-deepwater requirements.

Scott James, senior. vice president for Perma-Pipe’s Americas region states,

“Perma-Pipe has been a long-term and valued supplier of FLOW-THERM to many customers and projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This latest project demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers in this market.”

David Mansfield, president and CEO stated, “Our diverse group of products have broad applications that have proven to address customer needs. We are confident in our ability to continue to provide these quality products and in serving our customers’ expectations during these challenging times.”

The company will execute the project at its New Iberia, Louisiana facility with delivery expected in June 2021.