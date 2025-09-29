Illustration; Source: Petrobras
Petrobras books Baker Hughes’ subsea trees to power Brazil’s oil & gas future

September 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered energy technology player Baker Hughes has landed a new order for subsea trees and associated equipment, which will be deployed at multiple oil and gas assets off the coast of Brazil operated by the country’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

Illustration; Source: Petrobras

While shedding more light on its most recent “significant award,” secured through an open tender in Brazil, Baker Hughes highlights that this will enable it to supply Petrobras with up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services, supporting offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in the South American country’s waters.

Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, underlined: “Baker Hughes has a history of innovation and operational excellence throughout our decades of collaboration with Petrobras.

“This agreement opens new opportunities to accelerate growth in Brazil’s offshore energy sector, and we look forward to helping Petrobras efficiently and responsibly develop the hydrocarbon resources that power Latin America.”

Thanks to this deal, the U.S. giant elaborates that it will manufacture the Brazilian operator’s pre-salt standard subsea trees, as well as subsea distribution units, in-line tees, and vertical connection systems, for “safe, reliable, and efficient production on the seafloor.”

According to Baker Hughes, topside control cabinets will provide monitoring and control of subsea equipment from floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels. The company’s subsea systems are expected to enhance recovery in established fields, covering Albacora, Jubarte, and Barracuda-Caratinga.

These systems will also be deployed in more recent pre-salt developments, such as the Mero and Buzios fields, to optimize production in new wells. Baker Hughes claims that the project will start procurement and manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025.

The U.S. player’s latest deal builds on the previous contracts related to the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas industry, including a long-term contract extension for two stimulation vessels, which will continue to work at Petrobras’ post and pre-salt fields.

