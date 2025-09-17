Baker Hughes helping Petrobras enhance oil & gas production as vessel duo remains in Brazil

Back to overview
September 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered energy technology giant Baker Hughes has disclosed a long-term contract extension with Brazil’s Petrobras for two stimulation vessels, which will keep supporting offshore operations that optimize oil and gas recovery in the South American country’s post and pre-salt fields.

Blue Marlin stimulation vessel; Source: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes has explained that the multi-year contract extension, which followed an open tender and entails the provision of associated chemicals and services, prolongs the deployment of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels that have worked in Brazil since 2008 and 2023, respectively.

Petrobras recognized the ships for their health, safety, and environment (HSE) performance earlier this year. As the vessel duo recorded over 650 perfect health, safety, and environment (HSE) days as of September 1, the achievement is interpreted to highlight Baker Hughes and the Brazilian giant’s commitment to operational excellence.

These ships, which support optimization of offshore production in Brazil’s oil and gas fields, will deliver advanced chemical treatments to stimulate wells, maximizing output in both brownfield and greenfield developments across multiple basins, as well as assist in well construction through gravel pack and frac pack operations.

Commenting on the vessel extension deal, Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, underlined: “Stimulation vessels are critical for optimizing production and limiting costly downtime in offshore fields.

“Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have long histories in Brazil, and the unmatched experience, expertise and capabilities of the vessels and their crews have helped Petrobras make the country’s pre-salt fields among the most productive in the world. This latest award further reinforces our Mature Assets Solutions strategy, enabling us to extend life of field, enhance recovery, and deliver greater value for our customers.”

The U.S. player claims that the majority of the chemicals used by the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca vessels will be sourced in Brazil, which is anticipated to strengthen the local energy supply chain. The provision of on-demand support enables the duo to limit the nonproductive time of the offshore production assets they support.

With trained crews, onboard laboratories, high-pressure pumping systems, and robust chemical storage, the vessels’ capabilities are perceived to provide chemical treatments specifically engineered to the requirements of each well and perform multiple stimulation operations without returning to port to resupply.

Aside from being involved in the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas industry, Baker Hughes is also busy with multiple projects elsewhere around the world, including Texas, where the firm recently secured a deal to supply the main liquefaction equipment for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the U.S. Gulf.

